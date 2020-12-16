37th New Year’s Day Polar Bear Dip at The Flora-Bama

At the crack of noon, neither rain, sleet, too much NYE or bitter cold will prevent more than 1000 mostly costumed crazies from jumping into the Gulf of Mexico for the Annual New Year’s Day Polar Bear Dip on the Alabama/Florida state line. This is the 37th year Flora-Bama Lounge & Package has hosted its dip, and an all day celebration with live music and bowl games on 24 big screen TV’s will follow. Dippers will be treated to a traditional steamin’ feast of fixins’ and a draft beer or soda. And souvenir towels and t-shirts available in gift shop. Ole River Grill just across street will also be open on New Year’s Day and affords more relaxed, laid back dining and sports viewing. For more information call 251-980-5118 or 850-492-3048 or visit flora-bama.com or facebook.