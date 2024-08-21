38th Optimist Club Mullet Festival is Sept. 2 in Lillian

The Optimist Club of Perdido Bay hosts its 38th Annual Labor Day Mullet Festival on Monday, Sept. 2 at the Lillian Community Club. For more event info, call 402-677-3944 or visit optimistclubpb.org.

American Legion Post 48 will present the colors at 7:15 a.m. to officially begin the event, and the day starts with a 5K Run/Walk at 7:30 a.m. A One Mile Fun Run will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The famous Optimist breakfast will be served from 7 to 9 a.m. The cost is $5, but kids eight and under eat free. The menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, fruit and drinks.

The Silent Auction, Déjà Vu Market and Bake Sale will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Silent Auction will feature gift cards, baskets of goodies and other special items. Visit the Déjà Vu market for a variety of gently used items. Don’t forget to stop by the bake sale for home-made goodies.

The Mullet Toss will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with age-level prizes to be awarded in the hall at 12:30 p.m.

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include fish or BBQ, hushpuppies, beans, potato salad, dessert and tea. The cost is $12, but once again, kids eight and under eat free.

Big Jake & the Tag-A-Longs will be providing music for singing and dancing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The 50/50 Drawing will be held at 2:15 p.m. Participants need not be present to win.