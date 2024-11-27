Wreaths Across Barrancas sponsor deadline is Nov. 30

Volunteers asked to register for passes before Dec. 14 installation

The Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon is again spearheading the local effort to participate in the Wreaths Across America program to remember and honor our fallen veterans. The club is taking orders for wreaths specifically for Barrancas National Cemetery at NAS Pensacola through Nov. 30.

This year’s ceremony and placement of wreaths at Barrancas will be on December 14 beginning at 8 a.m. Wreath sponsorships start at $17 and payment can be made online with credit card or by check using the downloadable mail-in order form.

You may pick up the wreaths or the Kiwanians and their helpers will place it for you. For more info about the program or volunteering opportunities, email BarrancasVolCoord @gmail.com, call 850-207-1217 or visit barrancaswreaths.com. Mail checks to 10447 Sorrento Rd, Suite 100, PMB#19, Pensacola, FL 32507.

A full ceremony is planned at 11 a.m. at the Memorial Plaza near the main cemetery administration building and will last 30-45 minutes. Family wreath laying is from 7:30-9 a.m. and mass placement is from 9-10:30 a.m. Close to 50 Junior ROTC Air Force Cadets will ceremoniously place veterans wreaths at each panel of the VietNam Wall and the other monuments in the park.

The Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon was named by Wreaths Across America as the #1 sponsor group in the nation in 2023, besting more than over 4000 other groups nationwide. The local Kiwanians led the effort to place 29,000 wreaths at Barrancas last year, 16,000 short of honoring the memory of America’s heros with wreaths above all the grave sites.

Facts About last year’s Wreaths Across America

• More than 3 million volunteers participated at 4,224 locations nationwide. More than a third of the volunteers were children.

• At Arlington National Cemetary, 68 tractor trailers delivered 259,000 wreaths.

• More than 332 transportation companies combined to deliver 675 loads of wreaths nationwide.