39th Alabama Coastal Cleanup Sept. 19 at 30 locations

The 39th Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup will be held on Saturday, September 19 at more than 30 total locations in Baldwin County. For a list of clean-up locations and zone captain contact info, visit alabamacoastalcleanup.com or call 251-621-1216 or 251-928-9792. Participants are asked to use the Clean Swell app to record data collection.

There is no pre-registration required to volunteer at the clean-up around the Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion. Parking is free for all volunteers and supplies will be available atmthe pavilion. After gathering trash, return to the pavilion to weigh the trash and return equipment, and receive a t-shirt and hotdog. More info: Hannah Russell at 251-948-7275 ext 62092.

Pleasure Island cleanup sites include Gulf State Park, CoastAl Restaurant, Boggy Point, Cotton Bayou Public Beach, Wind and Water Learning Center on Wolf Bay, the Flora-Bama, Ono Island, Gulf Shores Public Beach, Fort Morgan and Little Lagoon.

Zones listed a Boat Zone are areas in which personal watercrafts such as canoes, kayaks and small boats can assist in the cleanup.

Since 1987, more than 110,000 volunteers have removed