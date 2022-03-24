39th Annual Pensacola Jazz Fest April 2-3 in Seville

Jazz Pensacola will celebrate the 39th Annual Pensacola Jazz Fest April 2-3 in historic Seville Square in downtown Pensacola. Enjoy stellar jazz 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The free, two-day festival will feature national and regional jazz bands, plus many area school and college bands.

National and regional headliners include Mike Vax Quartet, David Spencer Quartet, The Red Bar Jazz Band, Sharon Carroll Quartet, Turquoise Tango, Sabroso, AC3, Jensen Cadenhead Quintet, Zazu, and Trumpets No End with Allen Beeson and Jonathan Martin.

In addition to the sounds of jazz, Pensacola JazzFest posters, T-shirts, memorabilia, fine arts and crafts exhibitors, and food vendors will make the festival even greater. For a complete 2022 Pensacola JazzFest schedule, go to jazzpensacola.com. Also, Jazz Pensacola and The District invite the community to post fest jazz jams beginning around 7 p.m.