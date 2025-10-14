3rd Annual Spooky Scramble Oct. 30 at O.B. Golf Center

The Orange Beach Golf Center will host the 3rd Annual Spooky Scramble – a glow-in-the-dark showdown on the eerie Par 3 course – on Thursday, October 30 at 6:30 p.m. Cost for the 2-person Best Ball Scramble (9 holes) is $130 per team. There will be raffles, food and refreshments. Golf carts will be available on a first come, first served basis. Register at anc.apm.activecommunities.com. Call 251-981-4653 or email aalexander@orangebeachal.gov for more info. The Golf Center is located at 4700 Easy St.