3rd Annual Tee Up For Troops is Nov. 11 at Craft Farms

The 3rd Annual Cotton Creek Men’s Golf Association Tee Up For The Troops charity golf scramble will be held at Craft Farms Golf Resort (3840 Cotton Creek Circle) in Gulf Shores on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. All proceeds will benefit Warrior Legacy Ranch in Robertsdale.

The non-profit provides veterans a place to reconnect with their unit members in a supportive environment, fostering camaraderie to prevent veteran suicide and to strengthen bonds between vets and their communities.

Info regarding sponsorships, donations and tournament details is available at charitygolftoday. com/CCMGA202. (More info: Warriorlegacy ranch.org).