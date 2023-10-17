3rd Annual Witches & Werewolves Halloween Paddle is Oct. 29

By Cheri Bone

Join us for a unique Halloween experience in Perdido Key on-top of the stunning Intracoastal Waterway by taking part in the 3rd annual Perdido Key Witches & Werewolves Halloween Paddle Ride on Sunday, October 29 at noon. Bring your own paddle craft and dress up in your best witch or werewolf costume to participate in our kid & pet-friendly costume contest! This festive event includes a planned paddle route, live music, local vendors to support, and an after-party at Hub Stacey’s. Don’t miss out on this exciting new holiday tradition! Get your tickets today for a $20 participation fee at keygulls.com.