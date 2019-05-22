3rd Paradise Island 5K May 26 in Orange Beach

The 3rd Annual Paradise Island 5K will be held on Sunday, May 26 at 7 a.m. at the SportsPlex (4385 William Silvers Pkwy.) in Orange Beach. The 5K certified course is on the paved nature trail with no motorized traffic and takes you through multiple trails along the Backcountry Trail. Hawaiian leis for all finishers and custom age group award medals. Packet pick-up will be Saturday from 3-7 p.m. at Ginny Lane Bar & Grill at The Wharf in Orange Beach and race day at The Orange Beach Sportspex from 6-7