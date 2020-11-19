3v3 National Soccer Championship in Foley

More than 300 teams from around the country will compete for the title of national champions in 3v3 soccer Nov. 28-29 at The Foley Sports Complex (920 E Pride Dr.) For more info, call 251-970-3042 or visit foleysportstourism.com.

3v3 is a much faster paced, and higher scoring game than traditional full-sided soccer. The speed of the attack, the use of triangulation, and the strategies bring aspects of hockey into the game.

The quick shift from one end of the field to the other after a goal is scored, or upon loss of possession is reminiscent of basketball. It requires the blending of individual skills with teamwork.

The sport’s gain in popularity is largely due to every member of the team getting equal playing time, and roughly equal touches on the ball.

All players on the field are a part of the play. Because of the speed of the game, and the fact that players are constantly in motion, there are frequent substitutions.

There are no permanently assigned positions, giving each team member equal status and equal importance. This helps to develop individual skills. The field used typically is 30 yards wide by 40 yards long,