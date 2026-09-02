4.4 mile extension added to Fort Morgan Trail

$5.6 million project includes 12 bridges, connects to trails in Gulf State Park

Alabama State Parks celebrated the opening of a 4.4-mile extension of the Fort Morgan Trail at Gulf State Park during a rainy late August ribbon cutting (pictured) featuring community leaders, elected officials and Alabama State Parks staff.

The extension brings the Fort Morgan Trail to approximately 10.5 miles along Fort Morgan Road.

“This is a great day for south Baldwin County,” said Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship. “Extending the Fort Morgan Trail gives residents and visitors more opportunities to walk, bike and enjoy the beauty of Alabama’s Gulf Coast. Projects like this create new ways for people to experience the outdoors, support tourism and enhance the quality of life for the communities we serve. I’m proud to support this project and excited to see this important connection completed.”

The new 4.4-mile section extends westward from Plantation Boulevard to a new terminus near Fort Morgan Pizza, giving visitors additional opportunities to experience the coastal landscape by foot or bicycle. The trail is paved and 10 feet wide along its entire length, providing a safe and accessible route for walkers, runners and cyclists.

The extension also includes 12 bridges designed to help preserve critical coastal wetlands along the route. A new bathhouse featuring four private, family-style suites designed to provide comfort and convenience for trail users is at the terminus.

The Fort Morgan Trail also connects with the Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail system, giving visitors access to a larger network of approximately 28 miles of paved trails throughout Gulf State Park and connecting to Orange Beach.

“Extending the Fort Morgan Trail is a win for residents and visitors alike,” said state Sen. Chris Elliott. “Trails like this draw tourists to our coast, support local businesses and give our families a safe, beautiful place to be outside together. It’s always good to offer more outdoor recreational facilities along our beautiful Gulf Coast.”

The $5.6 million project was funded by the federal RESTORE Act, which uses civil and administrative penalties paid under the Clean Water Act by companies responsible for the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. Under the Act, the funding supports programs, projects and activities designed to restore and protect the environment and economy of the Gulf Coast region.

The Fort Morgan Trail extension is part of a broader investment by Alabama State Parks to improve facilities, expand recreational opportunities and create memorable experiences for visitors across the state. Recent projects include the new RV Resort at Gulf State Park, construction of a new access road at Rickwood Caverns State Park, and the total renovation and re-opening of Lake Lurleen State Park. A new, 32-room bluff-side lodge at Cheaha State Park is expected to open later this year.

“We’re thrilled to see the Fort Morgan Trail extended because trails like this one bring people outside, connect them to nature and give everyone another reason to spend time on our gorgeous Gulf Coast,” said Alabama State Parks Director Matthew Capps. “We’re continuing to invest in places that give families and visitors opportunities to explore, make memories and experience what makes Alabama special. This trail extension is another example of how we’re working to create a first-class experience for everyone who visits Alabama State Parks.”