4,000 Teachers Meet In Foley To Start School Year

Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich and his wife, retired teacher Jo Hellmich, recently welcomed 4,000 Baldwin County educators to the annual Teacher Institute at the Foley Event Center. The event was a gathering of all teachers, staff members and administrators in the county school system before schools openedd on Aug. 8.

Hellmich said teachers touch many lives and have a lifelong influence on the future. He said his wife, Jo Hellmich, a retired Baldwin County teacher, recently received a message from a student she taught more than 20 years ago. The email described how a second-grade science project led him to develop an interest in science and space that influenced his career. Hellmich said teachers, other supporters and administrators, such as Baldwin County Superintendent of Education Eddie Tyler all help shape future county citizens.

“This was not possible to this teacher without the support of the supervisor, the principal, the school board and Mr. Tyler encouraging teachers to be all they can be and I want to thank you guys for what you do to enable our teachers to be able to achieve the best results possible,” Hellmich said.