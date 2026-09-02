40th Optimist Club Mullet Festival is Sept. 7 in Lillian

The Optimist Club of Perdido Bay is hosting its 40th Annual Labor Day Mullet Festival on Monday, Sept. 7. Two locations are involved in the event. The 5K Run/Walk registration is held from 6 to 7 a.m. at the Lillian Recreation Park, 33914 Widell Ave., Lillian. You may register in advance at the club website, www.OptimistClubPB.Org.

The flag presentation is at 7:15 a.m., followed by the 5K Run/Walk at 7:30. The Mullet Fun Run will start and end at the park pavilion. It begins at 8 a.m. Age Group awards will be presented at the Runners/Walkers Party.

The famous Optimist breakfast will be served from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Lillian Community Club, 34148 Widell Ave. The cost is $5, but kids eight and younger eat free. The Silent Auction, Bake Sale and 50/50 Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The 50/50 and Optimist Quilt drawing will be held at 2:15. You do not need to be present to win.

The Mullet Toss begins at 10 a.m. and ends at noon. Age level prizes will be given at 12:30 in the Main Hall. Lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. On the menu are Mullet, Catfish or BBQ Sandwich Plate with Potato Salad, Baked Beans, Desser and Tea. Cost is $12. Once again, kids eight and younger eat free. Music will be provided from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Optimist Club of Perdido Bay has been “Bringing Out the Best in Kids” for 41years, providing activities, programs and scholarships to area children and teens. Some of the events include Trunk or Treat, Breakfast with Santa, Fishing Rodeo, reading program at Elberta Elementary School, and scholarships to students. Community events include the Community Thanksgiving Service, the Lillian Christmas parade and the Respect for Law Program, honoring Baldwin County law enforcement personnel.