Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Latest:

Mullet Wrapper

Stay in the loop with Mullet Wrapper, your monthly connection to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Explore local stories, upcoming events, and community features that matter to you.

News 

Shuttle Bus Schedule

Mullet Wrapper 0 Views

Shuttle Bus Schedule

Gulf Shores City Schools will provide shuttle buses for $6 a day and all shuttle stops will feature free parking for riders. Payment is by credit or debit card only. Shuttle service starts at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday and 9:45 a.m. for the next three days, and runs until at least 15 minutes after closing. Per state law, children under 5 are not allowed on shuttle buses.

Shuttle Stops

Gulf Shores:
• Pelican Place: 3800 Gulf Shores Pkwy. (ADA)
• Erie Meyer Civic Center: 1930 West 2nd St.
• Lake Shelby Picnic Area in Gulf State Park.
• Waves Grocery: 1154 West Beach Blvd. – (Walk-
Up Only- N Parking)
Orange Beach:
• Rouses Market: 25405 Perdido Beach Blvd. (ADA)