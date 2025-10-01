Shuttle Bus Schedule

Gulf Shores City Schools will provide shuttle buses for $6 a day and all shuttle stops will feature free parking for riders. Payment is by credit or debit card only. Shuttle service starts at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday and 9:45 a.m. for the next three days, and runs until at least 15 minutes after closing. Per state law, children under 5 are not allowed on shuttle buses.

Shuttle Stops

Gulf Shores:

• Pelican Place: 3800 Gulf Shores Pkwy. (ADA)

• Erie Meyer Civic Center: 1930 West 2nd St.

• Lake Shelby Picnic Area in Gulf State Park.

• Waves Grocery: 1154 West Beach Blvd. – (Walk-

Up Only- N Parking)

Orange Beach:

• Rouses Market: 25405 Perdido Beach Blvd. (ADA)