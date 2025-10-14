Al. Gulf Coast well represented at World Food Championships

Chefs Kurtis Krum, Maegan Bratton, Fletch Miller will compete in Indy

The Alabama Gulf Coast will be well represented at the Oct. 15-19 World Food Championships in Indianapolis, as Chef Kurtis Krum (left) of Peninsula Golf and Racquet Club in Fort Morgan will compete in the chef division, Chef Maegan Bratton (middle) of Cowbell Rolled Ice Cream in Gulf Shores will compete in the sandwich division and Chef Fletch Miller (right) of Island House Hotel in Orange Beachg will compete in the noodle division.

Chef Krum, won his golden ticket at The Undertow’s annual Tailgate Chefs Challenge in February, started cooking almost 20 years ago as his first taste of artistic expression and has worked for many great and award winning chefs since then.

“My mother always told me to find something you love and get someone to pay you for it, and that’s what I’ve done,’’ he said. “I can’t wait to show them what I can do on the World Food Championship stage.’’

Bratton started waiting tables locally for Dale McMath at the famed Perdido Pass Restaurant in 2000 and moved on to Café Grazie in 2002. She and husband Greg opened Cowbell Rolled Ice Cream in 2018. “Food and cooking has been my passion for over 34 years,’’ she said.

Bratton took 8th in seafood at the 2023 WFC and was top 20 in that division last year. She has been an E.A.T. judge since 2019 and a Steak Cookoff Assn. prime judge since 2021.

“WFC really got me into the food sport. I started to compete for the golden ticket in 2019,’’ she said. “All of our hard work throughout the years really paid off. The support of my husband, family and friends and the love of food got me to the WFC for the third time in a row. I am beyond thankful for this opportunity.’’

The Island House’s Miller has more than 35 years of experience in the culinary field. She is the former corporate executive chef for AIG Baker/The Wharf, where she cooked for celebrities, touring musicians and partnered with NFL Hall of Famer Kenny Stabler for multiple charity events.

The World Food Championship showcases some of the world’s best cooks competing for food, fame, and fortune across ten categories: Bacon, Barbecue, Burger, Chef, Dessert, Live Fire, Rice, Sandwich, Seafood, and Vegetarian.

Thousands of teams vie for a golden ticket invitation at 800 international qualifiers to earn their spot in the finals. Since its debut in 2012, WFC has attracted participants from 40 countries and every state in the U.S.

WFC has been described as the food sport version of March Madness, with a pinch of the Olympics, and a heavy dose of the Super Bowl. Competitors will vie for $450,000 in cash awards.

Fueled by cheferees, 20 contestants per category and an unforgiving clock counts down the seconds. More than 300 teams, comprised of 1200 culinary champions, compete over multiple days. The 10 category winners then go on to compete at The Final Table for their chance to take home the WFC grand Prize of $150,000.