South Baldwin Chefs At WFC

All three South Baldwin based chefs, Kurtis Krum of Peninsula Golf and Racquet Club in Fort Morgan, Maegan Bratton of Cowbell Rolled Ice Cream in Gulf Shore and Fletch Miller of Island House Hotel in Orange Beach made an impression at the recent World Food Championship in Indianapolis.

Bratton placed 17th with a score of 92.5 in the sandwich category. Miller placed 6th in the noodle category, earning a golden ticket for next year. Krum placed 10th in the chef’s division with his roulade with fresh Gulf flounder and qualified for the super qualifier round.

“I was up against the best sandwich makers in the world, and I was one out of 16 chefs to be picked to play the redemption round,’’ Bratton said. “I didn’t win at that either. But, I got the humbling chance to cook with Chef Fletch in the 2nd round.’’

“We were very excited to make it to the final round. Very proud of team Alabama and hope everyone goes next year to represent our state,” Miller said.

Pictured: (L to R) Bratton & Miller.