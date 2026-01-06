WED, JAN 7

• Axle Steele; 7; The Sandshaker at The Wharf; Orange Beach.

• Alan Renfroe: Around 6; Pappa Rocco’s; Gulf Shores.

• Bingo w. Tim Roberts: 5; Tacky Jacks, Ft. Morgan.

• Bingo: 6; Tacky Jacks, Orange Beach.

• Danny Grady: 3:30 p.m.; Papa Rocco’s, Gulf Shores.

• Flora-Bama Rest. Complex Possible Probables: see florabama.com; Perdido Key.

• Flora-Bama Family Friendly Bingo: 1-4 p.m.; free; family friendly; Flora-Bama; Perdido Key.

• Bingo: 10 a.m.; American Legion Post 99; Foley.

• Doc Johnson Band: 6; American Legion Post 99; Foley.

• Perdido Key Rotary Club: 7:30 a.m.; Point Baptist Church, 13801 Innerarity Point Rd.; 615-260-4549.

• Grief Support Group For 50+: 9 a.m.; Foley Senior Center; 304 E. Rose Ave., Foley. for over 50’s; no RSVP needed.

• Open Jam w. Nigel Dickie & Friends: 6; Tacky Jacks; Gulf Shores.

• JW Karaoke: 5; Hub Stacy’s, Innerarity Point.

• Open Jam: 7:30; Good Time Charlie’s; Foley.

• BBRC Running Club: 5:30 p.m.; The Sloop; Gulf Shores; lafleetfeet.com.

• Karaoke: 9; The Office, Foley.

• Al-Anon: 12:30; Live Oak AFG, St John’s Episcopal Church, 401 Live Oak Ave., Pensacola.

THU, JAN 8

• Into The Breeches: 7:30; South Baldwin Community Theater; Gulf Shores.

• Karaoke: 5; Tacky Jacks, Ft. Morgan.

• Danny Grady: 4; Fraternal Order of Eagles; Foley.

• Queen of Hearts: 6; Fraternal Order of Eagles; Foley.

• Flora-Bama Rest. Complex Possible Probables: see florabama.com; Perdido Key.

• Flora-Bama Family Friendly Bingo: 1-4 p.m.; free; family friendly; Flora-Bama; Perdido Key.

• South Al. Senior Travelers: 10:30; Al. Gulf Coast Music Hall; Foley.

• Gulf Shores Duplicate Bridge Club: noon-4; Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, Fort Morgan Rd.

• Karaoke: 6; Tacky Jacks, Orange Beach.

• Tim Roberts & Tommy Irwin: 6; The Tin Top Restaurant, Bon Secour.

• Funky Lampshades: 10; The Undertow; Orange Beach.

• Tim Robinson: 7; Pappa Rocco’s; Gulf Shores.

• Andy Andrews Live: 12:15; Andy Andrews General Store & Museum; The Wharf, Orange Beach.

• Karaoke: 9; The Office, Foley.

• Grief Support Group: 1-3; Gulf Shores First Baptist Church; 251-968-7369.

• Karaoke: 6; Tacky Jacks, Ft. Morgan.

• Karaoke w. Corey: 8; Sandshaker at The Wharf; Orange Beach.

• Bridge: 11:30 a.m.; Orange Beach Senior Center, 251-981-3440.

• Bingo: 5; open to all; Amvets Post 2018; 13085 Wisconsin St.; Elberta.

• Gulf Shores Methodist Church Bread Ministry: 8am; every Thursday; South Campus; (251) 968-2411.

• Al-Anon: 7; Orange Beach Presbyterian Church, 26640 Canal Rd.

FRI, JAN 9

• Into The Breeches: 7:30; South Baldwin Community Theater; Gulf Shores.

• High Cotton; 9; The Sandshaker at The Wharf; Orange Beach.

• Mike Estep: 5; Angry Crab; Orange Beach.

• Phil J Duo: 5; Fraternal Order of Eagles; Foley.

• Strictly Rivers: Around 6; Pappa Rocco’s; Gulf Shores.

• Matt Erdman: 6; Tacky Jacks; Gulf Shores.

• Les Linton: 5; Tacky Jacks, Ft. Morgan.

• Danny Grady: 3:30 p.m.; Papa Rocco’s, Gulf Shores.

• Flora-Bama Rest. Complex Possible Probables: see florabama.com; Perdido Key.

• Flora-Bama Family Friendly Bingo: 1-4 p.m.; free; family friendly; Flora-Bama; Perdido Key.

• Bubba ‘N Them: 6; The Point; Innerarity Point.

• Guided Pier Walk: 9-10 a.m; Gulf State Park Pier; Gulf Shores.

• Karaoke (5-7:30) Doc Johnson Band (7:30-10:30); American Legion Post 99; Foley.

• Open Mixed Doubles Tennis: 7:15 a.m.; all levels welcome; Gulf Shores Tennis Center; corner of West 19th Ave. and West 2nd St.

• Bingo: 5:30; Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5659; Elberta.

• T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly); weigh-in 9; meeting 9:30; Foley Sr. Center, 304 E. Rose Ave.; 251-979-1075.

• Al-Anon: noon; Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, Gulf Shores.

SAT, JAN 10

• Into The Breeches: 2:30 & 7:30; South Baldwin Community Theater; Gulf Shores.

• High Cotton; 9; The Sandshaker at The Wharf; Orange Beach.

• Panama Jungle: 5; Angry Crab; Orange Beach.

• Acoustical Soul: 1; Woodside Restaurant at Gulf State Park; Gulf Shores.

• Jimmy Lee Hanniford: 5; Fraternal Order of Eagles; Foley.

• Bo Grant: Around 6; Pappa Rocco’s; Gulf Shores.

• Karaoke: 5; Tacky Jacks, Ft. Morgan.

• Flora-Bama Rest. Complex Possible Probables: see florabama.com; Perdido Key.

• Doc Johnson Band: 6:30; American Legion Post 99; Foley.

• Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermans Market: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Foley.

• Baldwin County Genealogical Society: 10 a.m.a; public invited; Foley Library; 319 East Laurel Ave.

• Optimist Club of Perdido Bay: breakfast every Saturday at 7 a.m. at the Lillian Community Club in Lillian; (251) 961-2620.

• Ladies AA: 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.; Perdido Bay UMC Activities Center, 13660 Innerarity Point Rd., (Innerarity Point) Pensacola.

SUN, JAN 11

• Into The Breeches: 2:30; South Baldwin Community Theater; Gulf Shores.

• The Undertow Band: 5; OSO; Orange Beach.

• Cordle Lee; 5; Angry Crab; Orange Beach.

• David Wiley: 1; Woodside Restaurant at Gulf State Park; Gulf Shores.

• Tennessee Tim: Around 6; Pappa Rocco’s; Gulf Shores.

• Les Linton: 1-4; Tacky Jacks, Gulf Shores.

• Trivia Night: 6; Tacky Jacks, Gulf Shores.

• Mike Diamond; 11 a.m.; The Tin Top; Bon Secour.

• Flora-Bama Rest. Complex Possible Probables: see florabama.com; Perdido Key.

• Rodger & Elaine: 6; American Legion Post 44, Gulf Shores.

• League Pool: 7; The Office, Foley.

MON, JAN 12

• Rusty Benefield; 7; The Sandshaker at The Wharf; Orange Beach.

• Flora-Bama Family Friendly Bingo: 1-4 p.m.; free; family friendly; Flora-Bama; Perdido Key.

• Flora-Bama Rest. Complex Possible Probables: see florabama.com; Perdido Key.

• Gulf Shores Duplicate Bridge Club: noon-4; Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, Fort Morgan Rd.

• Square Dancing: 6:30; Fairhope Christian Church, Fairhope, 850-206-5084.

• Smokey Otis Duo: 7; Pappa Rocco’s; Gulf Shores.

• Bridge (11 a.m.) & Bingo (6 p.m.): American Legion Post 44, Gulf Shores.

• Open Mixed Doubles Tennis: 7:15 a.m.; all levels welcome; Gulf Shores Tennis Center; corner of West 19th Ave. and West 2nd St.

• League Pool: 7; The Office, Foley.

• Celebrate Recovery: (Christ centered 12 step program); Monday evenings at 6 p.m.;Island Church in Orange Beach; 251-967-4840.

• Overeaters Anonymous: 6; Holy Spirit Episcopal Church; Gulf Shores, 616 Ft. Morgan Rd.; 251-709-5907.

• Al-Anon: 7; Orange Beach Presbyterian Church, 26640 Canal Rd.

TUE, JAN 13

• Bingo/Karaoke; 6; Tacky Jacks, Gulf Shores.

• Kevin Swanson: 5; Tacky Jacks, Ft. Morgan.

• Flora-Bama Family Friendly Bingo: 1-4 p.m.; free; family friendly; Flora-Bama; Perdido Key.

• Flora-Bama Rest. Complex Possible Probables: see florabama.com; Perdido Key.

• Bingo Night: 7; American Legion Post 199; Fairhope.

• Smokey & Veronica Jean Otis: 7; Pappa Rocco’s; Gulf Shores.

• Open Jam (no singing); 6; The Sloop; Gulf Shores.

• Bingo; 10 a.m.; Gulf Coast Elks Lodge 7282; Foley.

• Karaoke/DJ w. Corey: 7; Sandshaker at The Wharf; Orange Beach.

• Team Trivia: 7; Perdido Sports Bar; Perdido Key.

• Andy Andrews Live: 12:15; Andy Andrews General Store & Museum; The Wharf, Orange Beach.

• Bridge: 11:30 a.m.; Orange Beach Senior Center, 251-981-3440.

• Texas Hold ‘em: 7; The Office, Foley.

• GriefShare Support Group, 6; Point Baptist Church, 13801 Innerarity Point Rd, Pensacola; 601-278-6973.

• Manna Center Food Pantry: 9-11 & 2-4; First Baptist Church of Gulf Shores; 2300 West 1st St.; adult & children’s clothes, computer access, limited financial assistance. Info: 251-948-2485.

• Overcomers Outreach: 7 p.m.; First Baptist Church of Orange Beach; 980-1705.

• Foley Kiwanis Club: noon; Vallarta’s, 1145 S. McKenzie St., Foley; 859-771-6091.

• Foley Lions Club: noon; Wolf Bay Lodge, Foley.

• Al-Anon: 7 p.m.; Lillian United Methodist Church, 12770 N. Perdido St.

WED, JAN 14

• Chris Beverly; 7; The Sandshaker at The Wharf; Orange Beach.

• Brent Varner: Around 6; Pappa Rocco’s; Gulf Shores.

• Bingo w. Tim Roberts: 5; Tacky Jacks, Ft. Morgan.

• Bingo: 6; Tacky Jacks, Orange Beach.

• Danny Grady: 3:30 p.m.; Papa Rocco’s, Gulf Shores.

• Flora-Bama Rest. Complex Possible Probables: see florabama.com; Perdido Key.

• Flora-Bama Family Friendly Bingo: 1-4 p.m.; free; family friendly; Flora-Bama; Perdido Key.

• Open Jam w. Nigel Dickie & Friends: 6; Tacky Jacks; Gulf Shores.

• Open Jam: 7:30; Good Time Charlie’s; Foley.

• Karaoke: 7; Hub Stacy’s, Innerarity Point.

• Bingo: 10 a.m.; American Legion Post 99; Foley.

• Doc Johnson Band: 6; American Legion Post 99; Foley.

• BBRC Running Club: 5:30 p.m.; The Sloop; Gulf Shores; lafleetfeet.com.

• Karaoke: 9; The Office, Foley.

• Open Mixed Doubles Tennis: 7:15 a.m.; all levels welcome; Gulf Shores Tennis Center.

• Orange Beach Friends of the Library: 10; Library meeting room; 978-4106.

• Food Ministry at Morgan’s Chapel United Methodist Church: 8-9 a.m.; 6325 City Rd 10, Bon Secour, (across from Swift School); 251-979-2005.

• Food Ministry For Hungry Families: 8:30-10:00 a.m.; Grace Lutheran Church, corner of West 23rd Ave. and West 4th St. in Gulf Shores; Operates on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays; 251-968-5991.

• Bread Ministry: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Orange Beach United Methodist Church Brook’s Center.

• Food Bank: 9 – 11 a.m every Wednesday, Perdido Bay Baptist Church, 12600 Sorrento Rd. Pensacola; call for eligibility requirements at (850) 492-2604.

• Gulf Shores Lions Club: noon; 2nd & 4th Wednesday; noon; Adult Activity Center, Gulf Shores; 251-968-2823.

• Al-Anon: 12:30; Live Oak AFG, St John’s Episcopal Church, 401 Live Oak Ave., Pensacola.

THU, JAN 15

• Into The Breeches: 7:30; South Baldwin Community Theater; Gulf Shores.

• Karaoke: 6; Tacky Jacks, Orange Beach.

• Karaoke: 5; Tacky Jacks, Ft. Morgan.

• Danny Grady: 4; Fraternal Order of Eagles; Foley.

• Queen of Hearts: 6; Fraternal Order of Eagles; Foley.

• Flora-Bama Family Friendly Bingo: 1-4 p.m.; free; family friendly; Flora-Bama; Perdido Key.

• Foley Main Street Third Thursday: 5-7 p.m.; streets of downtown Foley.

• Tim Roberts & Tommy Irwin: 6; The Tin Top Restaurant, Bon Secour.

• Tim Robinson: 7; Pappa Rocco’s; Gulf Shores.

• Funky Lampshades: 10; The Undertow; Orange Beach.

• Andy Andrews Live: 12:15; Andy Andrews General Store & Museum; The Wharf, Orange Beach.

• Grief Support Group: 1-3; Gulf Shores First Baptist Church; 251-968-7369.

• Trivia Night: 6; Towne Tap, Foley.

• Karaoke w. Corey: 8; Sandshaker at The Wharf; Orange Beach.

• Bridge: 11:30 a.m.; Orange Beach Senior Center, 251-981-3440.

• Karaoke: 9; The Office, Foley.

• Karaoke: 6; Tavern of Bon Secour.

• Gulf Shores Methodist Church Bread Ministry: 8am; every Thursday; South Campus; (251) 968-2411.

• Al-Anon: 7; Orange Beach Presbyterian Church, 26640 Canal Rd.

• AA: Noon; Perdido Bay UMC Worship Center, 13660 Innerarity Point Rd., (Innerarity Point)

FRI, JAN 16

• Into The Breeches: 7:30; South Baldwin Community Theater; Gulf Shores.

• The Undertow Band: 9; The Sandshaker at The Wharf; Orange Beach.

• Gary Story: 5; Angry Crab; Orange Beach.

• Ariel Casey Duo: 5; Fraternal Order of Eagles; Foley.

• Miles Lofton: Around 6; Pappa Rocco’s; Gulf Shores.

• Just Roger: 6; Tacky Jacks; Gulf Shores.

• Elaine Petty & Ashley Raines: 5; Tacky Jacks, Ft. Morgan.

• Danny Grady: 3:30 p.m.; Papa Rocco’s, Gulf Shores.

• Flora-Bama Family Friendly Bingo: 1-4 p.m.; free; family friendly; Flora-Bama; Perdido Key.

• Bubba ‘N Them: 6; The Point; Innerarity Point.

• Guided Pier Walk: 9-10 a.m; Gulf State Park Pier; Gulf Shores.

• Karaoke (5-7:30) Doc Johnson Band (7:30-10:30); American Legion Post 99; Foley.

• Open Mixed Doubles Tennis: 7:15 a.m.; all levels welcome; Gulf Shores Tennis Center; corner of West 19th Ave. and West 2nd St.

• T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly); weigh-in 9; meeting 9:30; Foley Sr. Center, 304 E. Rose Ave.; 251-979-1075.

• Al-Anon: noon; Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, Gulf Shores.

SAT, JAN 17

• Into The Breeches: 2:30 & 7:30; South Baldwin Community Theater; Gulf Shores.

• The Undertow Band: 9; The Sandshaker at The Wharf; Orange Beach.

• Rob Joyner: 5; Angry Crab; Orange Beach.

• Basch Jernigan: 1; Woodside Restaurant at Gulf State Park; Gulf Shores.

• Mel Knapp: 5; Fraternal Order of Eagles; Foley.

• Strictly Rivers: Around 6; Pappa Rocco’s; Gulf Shores.

• Shawn Williams: 6; Tacky Jacks; Gulf Shores.

• Flora-Bama Rest. Complex Possible Probables: see florabama.com; Perdido Key.

• Cedrick Brooks: 6; Ms. Nancy’s Lobby Lounge at Perdido Beach Resort, Orange Beach.

• Karaoke: 6; American Legion Post 44, Gulf Shores.

• Karaoke: 5; Tacky Jacks, Ft. Morgan.

• Doc Johnson Band: 6:30; American Legion Post 99; Foley.

• Texas Hold ‘em: 7; The Office, Foley.

• Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermans Market: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Foley

SUN, JAN 18

• Into The Breeches: 2:30; South Baldwin Community Theater; Gulf Shores.

• Rebecca Barry: 5; Angry Crab; Orange Beach.

• Jessie Brumann: 1; Woodside Restaurant at Gulf State Park; Gulf Shores.

• Les Linton: 1-4; Tacky Jacks, Gulf Shores.

• Trivia Night: 6; Tacky Jacks, Gulf Shores.

• Chase Brown; 11 a.m.; The Tin Top; Bon Secour.

• Flora-Bama Rest. Complex Possible Probables: see florabama.com; Perdido Key.

• The Defrosters: 2; Flying Harpoon II; Orange Beach.

• League Pool: 7; The Office, Foley.

MON, JAN 19

• Rusty Beneifield: 7; The Sandshaker at The Wharf; Orange Beach.

• Brent Varner: Around 6; Pappa Rocco’s; Gulf Shores.

• Flora-Bama Rest. Complex Possible Probables: see florabama.com; Perdido Key.

• Flora-Bama Family Friendly Bingo: 1-4 p.m.; free; family friendly; Flora-Bama; Perdido Key.

• Smokey Otis Duo: 7; Pappa Rocco’s; Gulf Shores.

• Bridge (11 a.m.) & Bingo (6 p.m.): American Legion Post 44, Gulf Shores.

• League Pool: 7; The Office, Foley.

• Trivia: 6:30; Big Beach Brewery; Gulf Shores.

• Open Mixed Doubles Tennis: 7:15 a.m.; all levels welcome; Gulf Shores Tennis Center; corner of West 19th Ave. and West 2nd St.

• Celebrate Recovery: (Christ centered 12 step program); Monday evenings at 6 p.m.;Island Church in Orange Beach; 251-967-4840.

• Overeaters Anonymous: 6; Holy Spirit Episcopal Church; Gulf Shores, 616 Ft. Morgan Rd.; 251-709-5907.

• Bingo: 6; American Legion Post 99, Gulf Shores.

• Family Trivia: 4:30; The Hangout; Gulf Shores.

• Al-Anon: 7; Orange Beach Presbyterian Church, 26640 Canal Rd.8.

TUE, JAN 20

• Tyler Dhone: 5; Tacky Jacks, Ft. Morgan.

• Bingo/Karaoke; 6; Tacky Jacks, Gulf Shores.

• Flora-Bama Rest. Complex Possible Probables: see florabama.com; Perdido Key.

• Flora-Bama Family Friendly Bingo: 1-4 p.m.; free; family friendly; Flora-Bama; Perdido Key.

• Orange Beach City Council Meeting: 5 p.m.; City Hall; 980-INFO.

• Open Jam (no singing); 6; The Sloop; Gulf Shores.

• Dance Lessons: 6; American Legion Post 99; Foley.

• Bingo Night: 7; American Legion Post 199; Fairhope.

• Smokey & Veronica Jean Otis: 7; Pappa Rocco’s; Gulf Shores.

• Team Trivia: 7; Perdido Sports Bar; Perdido Key.

• Andy Andrews Live: 12:15; Andy Andrews General Store & Museum; The Wharf, Orange Beach.

• Danny Grady; 3; American Legion Post 44; Gulf Shores.

• Bridge: 11:30 a.m.; Orange Beach Senior Center, 251-981-3440.

• Texas Hold ‘em: 7; The Office, Foley.

• Manna Center Food Pantry: 9-11 & 2-4; First Baptist Church of Gulf Shores; 2300 West 1st St.; also adult & children’s clothes, computer access, limited financial assistance. Info: 251-948-2485.

• GriefShare Support Group, 6; Point Baptist Church, 13801 Innerarity Point Rd, Pensacola; 601-278-6973.

• Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon: 6 p.m.; Point Baptist Church, 13801 Innerarity Point Rd., Pensacola.

• Al-Anon: 7 p.m.; Lillian United Methodist Church, 12770 N. Perdido St.

WED, JAN 21

• Dustin Brown; 7; The Sandshaker at The Wharf; Orange Beach.

• Alan Renfroe: Around 6; Pappa Rocco’s; Gulf Shores.

• Bingo w. Tim Roberts: 5; Tacky Jacks, Ft. Morgan.

• Bingo: 6; Tacky Jacks, Orange Beach.

• Danny Grady: 3:30 p.m.; Papa Rocco’s, Gulf Shores.

• Flora-Bama Rest. Complex Possible Probables: see florabama.com; Perdido Key.

• Flora-Bama Family Friendly Bingo: 1-4 p.m.; free; family friendly; Flora-Bama; Perdido Key.

• Friends of Orange Beach Library: 10 a.m.; Library conference room.

• Bunco: 6; Elks Lodge 2782; Foley; public welcome.

• Grief Support Group For 50+: 9 a.m.; Foley Senior Center; 304 E. Rose Ave., Foley. for over 50’s; no RSVP needed.

• Perdido Key Rotary Club: 7:30 a.m.; Point Baptist Church, 13801 Innerarity Point Rd.; 615-260-4549.

• Doc Johnson Band: 6; American Legion Post 99; Foley.

• Saucy Fuzz: 10; The Undertow; Orange Beach.

• Karaoke: 9; The Office, Foley.

• Open Jam: 7:30; Good Time Charlie’s; Foley.

• Open Jam w. Nigel Dickie & Company: 6; Tacky Jacks; Gulf Shores.

• Bingo: 10 a.m.; American Legion Post 99; Foley.

• BBRC Running Club: 5:30 p.m.; The Sloop; Gulf Shores.; lafleetfeet.com.

• Open Mixed Doubles Tennis: 7:15 a.m.; all levels welcome; Gulf Shores Tennis Center.

• Food Ministry at Morgan’s Chapel United Methodist Church: 8-9 a.m.; 6325 City Rd 10, Bon Secour, (across from Swift School); 251-979-2005.

• Food Bank: 9 – 11 a.m every Wednesday, Perdido Bay Baptist Church, 12600 Sorrento Rd. Pensacola; call for eligibility requirements at (850) 492-2604.

• Bread Ministry: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Orange Beach United Methodist Church Brook’s Center.

• Al-Anon: 12:30; Live Oak AFG, St John’s Episcopal Church, 401 Live Oak Ave., Pensacola.

THU, JAN 22

• Karaoke: 6; Tacky Jacks, Orange Beach.

• Danny Grady: 4; Fraternal Order of Eagles; Foley.

• Queen of Hearts: 6; Fraternal Order of Eagles; Foley.

• Flora-Bama Rest. Complex Possible Probables: see florabama.com; Perdido Key.

• Flora-Bama Family Friendly Bingo: 1-4 p.m.; free; family friendly; Flora-Bama; Perdido Key.

• South Al. Senior Travelers: 10:30; Al. Gulf Coast Music Hall; Foley.

• Gulf Shores Duplicate Bridge Club: noon-4; Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, Fort Morgan Rd.

• Tim Roberts & Tommy Irwin: 6; The Tin Top Restaurant, Bon Secour.

• South Al. Senior Travelers: 10:30; Al. Gulf Coast Music Hall; Foley.

• Tim Robinson: 7; Pappa Rocco’s; Gulf Shores.

• Karaoke: 5; Tacky Jacks, Ft. Morgan.

• Andy Andrews Live: 12:15; Andy Andrews General Store & Museum; The Wharf, Orange Beach.

• Bridge: 11; American Legion Post 44; Gulf Shores.

• Karaoke w. Corey: 8; Sandshaker at The Wharf; Orange Beach.

• Bridge: 11:30 a.m.; Orange Beach Senior Center, 251-981-3440.

• Karaoke: 9; The Office, Foley.

• Marine Corps League of South Baldwin County: 6 p.m. on 4th Thursday; The Gulf Bowl, 2881 S. Jupiter St., Foley.

• Gulf Shores Methodist Church Bread Ministry: 8am; every Thursday; South Campus; (251) 968-2411.

• Al-Anon: 7; Orange Beach Presbyterian Church, 26640 Canal Rd.

FRI, JAN 23

• RockstarFish: 9; The Sandshaker at The Wharf; Orange Beach.

• Bad Alibi: 5; Angry Crab; Orange Beach.

• Zach Diedrick: 5; Fraternal Order of Eagles; Foley.

• Jesse Taylor: 6; Tacky Jacks; Gulf Shores.

• Elaine Petty: 5; Tacky Jacks, Ft. Morgan.

• Danny Grady: 3:30 p.m.; Papa Rocco’s, Gulf Shores.

• Flora-Bama Rest. Complex Possible Probables: see florabama.com; Perdido Key.

• Flora-Bama Family Friendly Bingo: 1-4 p.m.; free; family friendly; Flora-Bama; Perdido Key.

• Bubba ‘N Them: 6; The Point; Innerarity Point.

• Rodger & Elaine: 7; American Legion Post 44, Gulf Shores.

• Karaoke (5-7:30) Doc Johnson Band (7:30-10:30); American Legion Post 99; Foley.

• World Tavern Poker Tourney: 6 & 8; Waffles R Wild- The Speakeasy; Foley.

• Open Mixed Doubles Tennis: 7:15 a.m.; all levels welcome; Gulf Shores Tennis Center; corner of West 19th Ave. and West 2nd St.

• T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly); weigh-in 9; meeting 9:30; Foley Sr. Center, 304 E. Rose Ave.; 251-979-1075.

• Al-Anon: noon; Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, Gulf Shores.

SAT, JAN 24

• Rockstar Fish: 9; The Sandshaker at The Wharf; Orange Beach.

• Josh Newcom: 5; Angry Crab; Orange Beach.

• Greg Brown: 1; Woodside Restaurant at Gulf State Park; Gulf Shores.

• Smokey & Veronica Otis: 5; Fraternal Order of Eagles; Foley.

• Matt Erdman: Around 6; Pappa Rocco’s; Gulf Shores.

• Lefty Collins: 6; Tacky Jacks; Gulf Shores.

• Flora-Bama Rest. Complex Possible Probables: see florabama.com; Perdido Key.

• Karaoke: 5; Tacky Jacks, Ft. Morgan.

• Doc Johnson Band: 6:30; American Legion Post 99; Foley.

• Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermans Market: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Foley.

• Texas Hold ‘em: 7; The Office, Foley.

• Baldwin County Republican Executive Committee: 10 a.m.; Grantdale City Hall Building; 251-379-0748 or don@mcgrifflaw. com

• Optimist Club of Perdido Bay: breakfast every Saturday at 7 a.m. at the Lillian Community Club in Lillian; (251) 961-2620.

• Ladies AA: 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.; Perdido Bay UMC Worship Center, 13660 Innerarity Point Rd., (Innerarity Point) Pensacola.

SUN, JAN 25

• Gypsy Pearl: 5; Angry Crab; Orange Beach.

• Brayden Scarborough: 1; Woodside Restaurant at Gulf State Park; Gulf Shores.

• Les Linton: 1-4; Tacky Jacks, Gulf Shores.

• Trivia Night: 6; Tacky Jacks, Gulf Shores.

• Kolby Spicer; 11 a.m.; The Tin Top; Bon Secour.

• Flora-Bama Rest. Complex Possible Probables: see florabama.com; Perdido Key.

• League Pool: 7; The Office, Foley.

• Family Trivia: 4:30; The Hangout; Gulf Shores.

MON, JAN 26

• Rusty Beneifield; 7; The Sandshaker at The Wharf; Orange Beach.

• Flora-Bama Rest. Complex Possible Probables: see florabama.com; Perdido Key.

• Flora-Bama Family Friendly Bingo: 1-4 p.m.; free; family friendly; Flora-Bama; Perdido Key.

• Gulf Shores Duplicate Bridge Club: noon-4; Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, Fort Morgan Rd.

• Smokey Otis Duo: 7; Pappa Rocco’s; Gulf Shores.

• Trivia: 6:30; Big Beach Brewery; Gulf Shores.

• Bridge (11 a.m.) & Bingo (6 p.m.): American Legion Post 44, Gulf Shores.

• Open Mixed Doubles Tennis: 7:15 a.m.; all levels welcome; Gulf Shores Tennis Center; corner of West 19th Ave. and West 2nd St.

• League Pool: 7; The Office, Foley.

• Overeaters Anonymous: 6; Holy Spirit Episcopal Church; Gulf Shores, 616 Ft. Morgan Rd.; 251-709-5907.

TUE, JAN 27

• Bingo/Karaoke; 6; Tacky Jacks, Gulf Shores.

• Rachel Lane: 5; Tacky Jacks, Ft. Morgan.

• Flora-Bama Rest. Complex Possible Probables: see florabama.com; Perdido Key.

• Flora-Bama Family Friendly Bingo: 1-4 p.m.; free; family friendly; Flora-Bama; Perdido Key.

• Open jam (no singing); 6; The Sloop; Gulf Shores.

• Bingo Night: 7; American Legion Post 199; Fairhope.

• Bingo; 10 a.m.; Gulf Coast Elks Lodge 7282; Foley.

• Smokey & Veronica Otis: 7; Pappa Rocco’s; Gulf Shores.

• Karaoke/DJ w. Cory: 9; Sandshaker at The Wharf; Orange Beach.

• Team Trivia: 7; Perdido Sports Bar; Perdido Key.

• Open Jam (no singing); 6; The Sloop; Gulf Shores.

• Danny Grady; 3; American Legion Post 44; Gulf Shores.

• Andy Andrews Live: 12:15; Andy Andrews General Store & Museum; The Wharf, Orange Beach.

• Bridge: 11:30 a.m.; Orange Beach Senior Center, 251-981-3440.

• Texas Hold ‘em: 7; The Office, Foley.

• South Baldwin Republican Women: Gift Horse Rest., 11:30 a.m.; 4th Tuesday of Every Month, public invited, Info: 251-978-6178.

• Manna Center Food Pantry: 9-11 & 2-4; First Baptist Church of Gulf Shores; 2300 West 1st St.; also adult & children’s clothes, computer access, limited financial assistance. Info: 251-948-2485.

• Orange Beach City Council Meeting: 5 p.m.; City Hall; 980-INFO.

• Overcomers Outreach: 7 p.m.; First Baptist Church of Orange Beach; 980-1705.

• Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon: 7:30 a.m.; (1st, 3rd, and 4th Tue); Point Baptist Church, 13801 Innerarity Point Rd., Pensacola.

• Foley Kiwanis Club: noon; Vallarta’s, 1145 S. McKenzie St., Foley; 859-771-6091.

• Al-Anon: 7 p.m.; Lillian United Methodist Church, 12770 N. Perdido St.

WED, JAN 28

• Alan Renfroe: Around 6; Pappa Rocco’s; Gulf Shores.

• Bingo w. Tim Roberts: 5; Tacky Jacks, Ft. Morgan.

• Bingo: 6; Tacky Jacks, Orange Beach.

• Danny Grady: 3:30 p.m.; Papa Rocco’s, Gulf Shores.

• Flora-Bama Rest. Complex Possible Probables: see florabama.com; Perdido Key.

• Flora-Bama Family Friendly Bingo: 1-4 p.m.; free; family friendly; Flora-Bama; Perdido Key.

• Perdido Key Rotary Club: 7:30 a.m.; Point Baptist Church, 13801 Innerarity Point Rd.; 615-260-4549.

• Saucy Fuzz: 10; The Undertow; Orange Beach.

• Open Jam w. Nigel Dickie & Company: 6; Tacky Jacks; Gulf Shores.

• Karaoke: 9; The Office, Foley.

• Doc Johnson Band: 6; American Legion Post 99; Foley.

• Gulf Shores Lions Club: noon; 2nd & 4th Wednesday; noon; Adult Activity Center, Gulf Shores; 251-968-2823.

• BBRC Running Club: 5:30 p.m.; Big Beach Brewery in Gulf Shores.

• Open Jam: 7:30; Good Time Charlie’s; Foley.

• Bingo: 10 a.m.; American Legion Post 99; Foley.

• Open Mixed Doubles Tennis: 7:15 a.m.; all levels welcome; Gulf Shores Tennis Center.

• Food Bank: 9-11 a.m every Wednesday, Perdido Bay Baptist Church, 12600 Sorrento Rd. Pensacola; call for eligibility requirements at (850) 492-2604.

• Bread Ministry: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Orange Beach United Methodist Church Brook’s Center.

• Food Ministry For Hungry Families: 8:30-10:00 a.m.; Grace Lutheran Church, corner of West 23rd Ave. and West 4th St. in Gulf Shores; Operates on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays; 251-968-5991.

• Gulf Shores Lions Club: noon; 2nd & 4th Wednesday; noon; Adult Activity Center; 251-968-2823.

• Al-Anon: 12:30; Live Oak AFG, St John’s E