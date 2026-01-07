Greek Night at the Beach Jan. 10 at O.B. Event Center

Great food and drink, ethnic dancing, a DJ, and lots of good friends…..it’s all Greek to us at the 2026 edition of Greek Night at the Beach! Experience being Greek for a night with St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church at the Orange Beach Event Center on Jan. 10 and bring your dancing shoes. Tickets are $100 per person and are available at Eventbrite.com at greeknightatthebeach.com. For preferred seating or sponsor info, call (251) 401-1074. Don’t miss this chance to live it up like a Greek!

Well-known caterer Georgia Roussos and Chef Emmanuel Theris will provide spanikopita, dolmathes, Greek salad, Greek style chicken, roasted leg of lamb, pastichio, Athenian green beans, Greek lemon potatoes, baklava, and kourambiedes. And beer, wine, and cocktails are included in the price!

DJ Chris Sarris will spin up a music and light show mixing international music from various cultures. Don’t know how to dance like a Greek? No problem. We’ll teach you!