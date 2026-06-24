Pat Simpson Sworn In To Orange Beach Council

Pat Simpson was sworn in to the Orange Beach City Council this month to fill Place 3 vacancy left by Jerry Johnson, who stepped down for family medical reasons. Simpson, accompanied by his wife Claudia and his son Hunter, was sworn into office (above) by the Honorable Michael A. Dasinger in the Council Chambers at City Hall. Simpson served on the Orange Beach Planning Commission since 2017, most recently as Vice Chairman.

For most of his career, Simpson was a TV personality who hosted the national home improvement series, “Backyard America,” on TNN. In 1994, he hosted one of the first series on HGTV, “Fix-It-Up!” After retiring from TV, Simpson founded Simpson Properties Group in Orange Beach with his wife in 2006. The Simpsons have three children, Lindsey, Shelby and Hunter, and four grandchildren.