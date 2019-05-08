47th Art in the Park May 11-12 in Foley

The 47th Annual Art in the Park will be held May 11-12 in John B. Foley Park, located at the intersection of Highways 59 and 98 in historic Downtown Foley. Hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Sponsored by Foley Art Center, Art in the Park is a competitive juried fine arts show for artists across the southeast and has grown to attract 20,000 shoppers each year. Over 100 artists showcase their talents while providing unique, hand crafted cultural experiences and shopping opportunities.

This is a free outdoor event in a beautiful setting. Bring your mother, or someone else’s mother, and stroll through the picturesque park as you enjoy the sites from one of Alabama’s Top Ten Events for May. Discover one of a kind creations in mediums such as pen & ink, oil, watercolor, pottery, stained glass, wood, porcelain, fused glass, hand woven textiles, jewelry and children’s clothing.

Be sure to bring the littlest members of the family so they can enjoy the free, hands-on children’s area offering a variety of fun artistic activities and face painting. Kenny Graves will DJ throughout the fest. Swift Presbyterian Church will host a service around the Heritage Park Fountain on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will be onsite with its bake sale on Saturday.

Another fest highlight is the local children’s art exhibit on display all weekend. Visit the display and marvel at original works in a many different mediums created by local budding artists. The art is made by students from elementary to high school age, and it is truly remarkable.

Since 1966, the Foley Art Center has served the Gulf Coast area with cultural enrichment programs in the local schools, grants to art teachers and art classes for children and adults. From the dreams of fifteen local citizens, it has become a vital force in the cultural development of Baldwin County. The FAC sponsors outstanding performances and special events in the Foley area to eleven schools with over 5,000 students. Its continued growth and progress has only been realized through the steadfast support of caring businesses and individuals over the past forty years.

For more info, visit foleyartcenter.com or call 251-943-4381.

Pictured: Mother’s Day Weekend fun at 2018 Art in the Park.