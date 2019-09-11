48th Annual National Shrimp Fest: October 10-13 at Gulf Shores Public Beach

Music on 2 Stages • Free Admission • Great Family Atmosphere • Delicious Food • Arts, Crafts & Retail Marketplace

What started 48 years ago as a small post tourist season pick-me-up is now recognized across the country as a destination vacation. Scheduled Oct. 10-13 at Gulf Shores Public Beach, the National Shrimp Festival is free to the public and showcases Pleasure Island’s spectacular Gulf views, perfect fall weather and sandy white beaches. Featuring fantastic children’s activities, 300 vendors showcasing fine arts and crafts, a unique retail marketplace and top tier entertainment, the Shrimp Fest is, of course, also about fabulous seafood served in a variety of ways. Gates are open daily from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Thurs. thru Sat., and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday. The Gulf Shores Public Beach is located where Hwy. 59 meets the Gulf of Mexico. For Shrimp Fest info, call (251) 968-7200, or visit MyShrimpFest.com.

Pictured: The wonderful 2019 Shrimp Fest volunteers.