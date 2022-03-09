48th Annual Orange Beach Festival of Art March 12-13

While any day is a good day to go to the beach, the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach is offering a great excuse to visit Pleasure Island in March – the 48th annual Orange Beach Festival of Art is set for March 12-13. The festival will feature 100 booths of local and regional fine art, plus exciting acts on the performing arts and music stages. Festival goers may also enjoy live visual arts demonstrations including hot glass and clay. Savory gourmet offerings will be presented in the Culinary Arts area and children can dive into fun hands-on experiences in the Kids Art Alley.

The reputation of this show continues to shine with its selection in 2019, 2020 and 2021 by the readers of ALABAMA Magazine as the “Best of Bama” – Best Art Festival in the state of Alabama. In addition, the presenters of this show, the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach, have received for the past three years the “Best of Baldwin” award for Best Art Gallery so the arts

The festival is a fine arts, juried event held every second weekend in March on the joint grounds of the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach and Waterfront Park on Canal Road. Festival hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival is completely free with public parking located at both the Island Church and the Orange Beach City Hall complex. Shuttle service is provided with an all-day pass for $5. Bike riders and golf cart drivers can park on the Arts Center grounds with easy access to the event.

The Patron of the Arts program, offered through the local Friends of the Arts (501c3) group, is now in its sixth year and provides committed art-purchasing dollars that lets the participating fine artists know they have solid support from the community. Bronze, Silver and Gold levels are available for purchase.

With more than 100 artists working in a variety of mediums, festival-goers enjoy dazzling art at every turn. Fine artists, gourmet culinary vendors, musical performers and live demonstrations always deliver a multitude of sensory experiences.

The 2022 music line-up will include Roman Street, The Groovinators, the Emily Stuckey Band, the Steve & Joe Piano Show and more. Performing artists in multiple genres will be featured on the Performing Arts Stage with acts including Coastal Ballet Academy and the Orange Beach Expect Excellence performers.

Culinary selections featured at the festival offer gourmet flair, while still providing plenty of child-friendly options. Feast your eyes on beautifully presented culinary pieces while savoring the rich flavors of the Alabama Gulf Coast. Participating restaurants will include Alabama Coastal Catering (Cosmo’s/Cobalt restaurants), Bleus Burgers, and Beachin’ Eats. BuzzCatz Coffee and Sweets, as well as Soul Bowlz will be at the show.

The expanded Specialty Goods area will include such treats as Willow Farms gourmet honey, Two Sisters Olive and Grape, P&K nursery, and The Nuttery cinnamon roasted nuts, among others.

Kids’ Art Alley offers young festival goers plenty of hands-on fun. Children can dig their fingers into clay, make sand art, enjoy games, watch live demonstrations and take home their own works of art. A favorite exhibit is the Orange Beach Wildlife Center which will offer children an up-close look at wild animals.

The festival continues to showcase past Best of Show winners as the signature design element for the current year. Best of Show in 2021 was Larry Allen with his beautiful clay works and one of his vibrant pieces is featured on the 2022 festival poster.

Come see the waterfront Coastal Arts Center fine arts gallery and experience Pleasure Island’s brightest and best at the 48th annual Orange Beach Festival of Art on Saturday and Sunday, March 12-13. For more information visit OrangeBeachArtsFestival.com, follow on Facebook, or call 251-981-ARTS (2787).