48th St. Benedict German Fest April 24 in Elberta

The 48th Annual German Festival at St. Benedict Catholic School in Elberta will be held on Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will comply with social distancing guidelines, but there will still be homemade German food like sausages, potato salad, pastries, strudels and kiffels. Raffle tickets will also be available for $100 each with a chance to win $7,000, $2,000, and $1,000 in cash prizes the day of the event.

For more information, call St. Benedict Catholic School at 251-986-8143

In conjunction with the school’s annual fundraiser, the German Festival, St. Benedict Catholic School will host its 34th Annual Raven Run on April 24 to benefit the SBCS tuition assistance program. This year’s registration fee for participants is $30 ($25 for students). The walk/run will be held virtually this year and participants are encouraged to pick a location where they feel comfortable and safe like a local park, school, neighborhood, or gym. And don’t forget to use the hashtag #SBCSVirtualRavenRun on race day!

If you are unable to attend the run, please consider supporting St. Benedict School’s efforts by becoming an event sponsor. You or your organization/business will receive recognition in this year’s event promotions.