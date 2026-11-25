Santa will “drop into” Flora-Bama Dec. 5

Santa Claus has made time in his busy schedule to “drop in” and visit local girls and boys on Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Flora-Bama Lounge & Oyster Bar on Perdido Key. Festivities begin at 11 a.m. with children’s activities, free eats and hot drinks. Weather permitting, Santa will parachute in at 12:30 p.m. Otherwise, he may arrive by fire engine.

Bring a nonperishable food item for the local food bank or a new unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots and receive a free beverage.

The Flora-Bama is located on Perdido Key at the Alabama-Florida line. More info: 850-492-0611 or go to flora-bama.com.

Other ‘Bama Christmas festivities include Thanksgiving and Christmas Day potlucks, which start at 11 a.m. with live music. Food is served around 1 p.m. The Make It To The Line 4-Mile Run/Walk & One Mile Fun Run on Dec. 26 at 10 a.m.