49th Annual Orange Beach Festival of Art March 11-12

The 49th annual Orange Beach Festival of Art is set for March 11-12 on the joint grounds of the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach and Waterfront Park on Canal Road. Festival hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival is completely free with public parking located at both the Island Church and the Orange Beach City Hall complex. Shuttle service is provided with an all-day pass for $5. Parking for guests approaching from east Orange Beach is at the Orange Beach Presbyterian Church. There are two designated spaces for golf cartsadjacent to the kids’ playground and west of the festival entrance on Canal Rd.

There is also a fenced-in area inside the fest for bicycles and limited handicap parking on the front grounds of the O.B. Community Church.

The festival will feature more than 100 booths of local and regional fine art, plus exciting acts on the performing arts and music stages. Live visual arts demonstrations include hot glass blowing and cool clay sculpting. Savory gourmet offerings will be presented in the Culinary Arts area and children can dive into fun hands-on experiences in the Kids Art Alley. Mime, magic, bands and ballet are all showcased on the performing arts stage. Orange Beach Wildlife Center staff will be there to give kids of all ages can get up close and personal with animal ambassadors of all types.

More info: OrangeBeachArtsFestival.com, facebook or call 251-981-ARTS (2787).