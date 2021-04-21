49th Art in the Park May 8-9 in Foley

The 49th Annual Art in the Park will be held May 8-9 in John B. Foley Park, located at the intersection of Highways 59 and 98 in historic Downtown Foley. Hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Sponsored by Foley Art Center and chaired this year by Linda Koniar and Kelly Crosby, Art in the Park is a competitive juried fine arts show. Around 60 artists showcase their talents while providing unique, hand crafted cultural experiences and shopping opportunities.

This is a free outdoor event in a beautiful setting. Bring your mother, or someone else’s mother, and stroll through the picturesque park as you enjoy the sites from one of Alabama’s Top Ten Events for May. Discover one of a kind creations in mediums such as pen & ink, oil, watercolor, pottery, stained glass, wood, porcelain, fused glass, hand woven textiles, jewelry and children’s clothing.

The littlest members of the family can enjoy the free, hands-on children’s area offering a variety of fun artistic activities and face painting.

Another fest highlight is the local children’s art exhibit featuring work from students from elementary to high school.

Since 1966, the Foley Art Center has served the Gulf Coast area with cultural enrichment programs in the local schools, grants to art teachers and art classes for children and adults. From the dreams of fifteen local citizens, it has become a vital force in the cultural development of Baldwin County. The FAC sponsors outstanding performances and special events in the Foley area to eleven schools with over 5,000 students. Its continued growth and progress has only been realized through the steadfast support of caring businesses and individuals over the past forty years.

For more info, visit foleyartcenter.com or call 251-943-4381.