4th Annual Dream Big Gala Sept. 25 at Foley Civic Center

Dream Big, the fourth annual fundraising gala for the Dream Center of Baldwin County, will be held on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Foley Civic Center. This event is always an evening of fellowship for a great cause. Enjoy a meal, dancing and cocktail hour (all drinks included with ticket purchase,) a silent auction, and and guest speaker Sherman Williams (pictured), a former Alabama and Dallas Cowboys running back. He is one of the few footballers that won a high school football state championship (Blount), a college national championship (Alabama) and a Super Bowl title (Dallas Cowboys).

Tickets are $125 (available at eventgroove.com) to come see first-hand how the program is changing lives in Baldwin County.

Wes Loper (pictured) will play, the silent auction is extensive, the menu is surf and turf, and the powerful program will include transformational stories from Dream Center participants and community leaders.

In addition to Williams, Sheriff Anthony Lowery, Representative Donna Givens, and Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich will share their perspectives on the impact of the Dream Center’s work in Baldwin County.

Current Dream Center participants as they assist in serving and share personal testimonies of hope, healing, and changed lives.

“The past year has brought exciting growth to the Dream Center, and we have so much to celebrate and share,” said Joe Aldrete, Executive Director of the Dream Center. “This annual dinner is not only a chance for us to thank our supporters, but also a meaningful way for new friends to learn how they can get involved in transforming lives right here in Baldwin County.”

Steve Bailey, President of the Dream Center Board, will share info about the Dream Center’s building campaign.

For more Dream Center info, email katy@dreamcenterbaldwincounty.com, visit dreamcenterbaldwincounty.org, or follow the Dream Center on Facebook. The Dream Center also announced a recent $25,000 grant from the Tri-City Community Foundation, an affiliate of The Community Foundation of South Alabama. The funds will provide for students to attend programs.