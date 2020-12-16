4th Annual NYE Mullet Drop at Ole River Grill

The Ole River Grill, located on the state line across from the Flora-Bama, will celebrate NYE beginning at 6 p.m. with the 4th Annual Mullet Drop, with live music throughout the night, a full dinner buffet in the upstairs and downstairs sections, -party favors, a champagne toast at midnight when the Mullet drops and midnight munchies after the drop.

Tickets are $30 until Christmas Eve and $35 after then. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older. (The ticket is for the Ole River Grill party, not to the gala across the street at the Flora-Bama). More info: florabamaolerivergrill.com.

more info, call 251-978-8130.