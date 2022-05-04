50th Annual Art In The Park May 7-8 in downtown Foley

Fuller Brown has agreed to judge the 50th Annual Art in the Park scheduled May 7-8 in Heritage Park, located at the intersection of Highways 59 and 98 in historic Downtown Foley. Hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The $2,800 artist awards total includes $1,000 for the best of show. Brown, an artist-educator, is known for his drawings, paintings and sculptures. From sidewalk shows to galleries, his art has been exhibited throughout the United States and Europe.

A competitive juried fine arts show for artists and craftspeople from across the southeast, the fest includes 75 artists providing unique, hand crafted cultural experiences and shopping opportunities.

Introducing kids to the arts was the goal of the Foley Art Center when it was founded in 1966. The first festival was in 1971 but it was an auction at the Foley American Legion. In the early years, the show was a showcase of local artists, but the fest now attracts artists from all over the Southeast and the country.

This is a free outdoor event in a beautiful setting. Bring your mother, or someone else’s mother, and stroll through the picturesque park as you enjoy the sites from one of Alabama’s Top Ten Events for May. Discover one of a kind creations in mediums such as pen & ink, oil, watercolor, pottery, stained glass, wood, porcelain, fused glass, hand woven textiles, jewelry and children’s clothing.

Youngsters can enjoy the free, hands-on children’s area offering a variety of fun artistic activities and face painting. Another fest highlight is the children’s art exhibit, as the works created by students from elementary to high school age is truly remarkable.

The food court will include faithful festival food as well as a designer charcuterie board and salad boxes. Besides Tote bags with artwork of the clock tower on them by artist Ragan Windsor will be sold along with t-shirts designed by Foley High senior (pictured left) Tori Blackmon.

For more info, visit foleyartcenter.com or call 251-943-4381. Since 1966, the Foley Art Center has served the area with cultural enrichment in schools, grants to teachers and art classes for children.