50th St. Patrick’s Christmas Bazaar Dec. 3-5 in Robertsdale

The 50th St. Patrick’s annual Christmas Bazaar will take place Dec. 3-4 in the church center located in Robertsdale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The tradition continues as the ladies of the church start the bazaar holiday baking. Some,such as the yeast coffeecakes and cinnamon rolls will be bake on site. Cookies, cakes, and more will fill the dessert tables. The Jam Stand will be stacked with jams and jellies made from locally picked fruit.

For the past year, the crafting team has made afghans, quilted items, soaps, crocheted baby items, Christmas trees and more. Gift baskets are again a focal point of the bazaar.

Come help St.Patrick’s Ladies celebrate fifty years of service and enjoy the fruits of their labor of love. Proceeds from the bazaar will be spread throughout the parish and surrounding community. The goal of the Ladies is to use the bazaar proceeds to serve not only the parish but, St.Patrick School, and the community.

Pictured: (l to r) Joann Kinsey, Kris Woosley, Cheryl Connor, Jeanie Roe, Carolyn Bell, Marty Manly, Noime Cherry, Fran Frayne, Gloria Pratt.