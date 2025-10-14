Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Latest:

Mullet Wrapper

Stay in the loop with Mullet Wrapper, your monthly connection to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Explore local stories, upcoming events, and community features that matter to you.

News 

5K & Witches & Warlocks bike ride Oct. 18 in G.S.

Mullet Wrapper 0 View

Haunted Hustle 5K & Witches & Warlocks bike ride Oct. 18 in G.S.

The City of Gulf Shores will host the Haunted Hustle and Witches & Warlocks Bike Parade on Oct. 18 at Gulf Place Town Green & Public Beach (101 Gulf Shores Pkwy. Halloween costumes are expected and welcome for the horrifyingly fun event.
The K Walk/Run will begin promptly at 7:10 p.m. after the witches bike parade. The Fun Run will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. On-site packet pick-up is from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on race day.
Proceeds benefit the Dolphin Foundation for Education and Arts. Beer and wine and refreshments will be available on-site. More info: Gulfshoresal.gov, email recreationinformation@ gulfshoresal.gov or call 251-968-1420.