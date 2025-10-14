Haunted Hustle 5K & Witches & Warlocks bike ride Oct. 18 in G.S.

The City of Gulf Shores will host the Haunted Hustle and Witches & Warlocks Bike Parade on Oct. 18 at Gulf Place Town Green & Public Beach (101 Gulf Shores Pkwy. Halloween costumes are expected and welcome for the horrifyingly fun event.

The K Walk/Run will begin promptly at 7:10 p.m. after the witches bike parade. The Fun Run will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. On-site packet pick-up is from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on race day.

Proceeds benefit the Dolphin Foundation for Education and Arts. Beer and wine and refreshments will be available on-site. More info: Gulfshoresal.gov, email recreationinformation@ gulfshoresal.gov or call 251-968-1420.