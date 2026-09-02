5th Annual Dream Center Dinner is Sept. 10

Dream Center of Baldwin County will host its 5th Annual Dream Big! Fundraiser Dinner on Thursday, September 10 at 6 p.m. at the Foley Civic Center. The annual event will bring together community members, local businesses and supporters for an evening dedicated to helping change the lives of underserved youth throughout Baldwin County. More info: dreamcenterbaldwincounty.com

This year’s guest speaker is author David Magee, author of Dear William: A Father’s Memoir of Addiction, Recovery, Love and Loss. Magee will share a powerful message about addiction, recovery, family and hope.

The evening will include fine dining, a silent auction and an opportunity to meet Dream Center participants and learn how the program provides youth with mentorship, education, life skills, prevention programming, case management, transportation and workforce-readiness opportunities.

“Our young people need to know that their past does not have to determine their future,” said Felicia Chesmer, Dream Center Director. “So many of the youth who come through our doors simply need someone to believe in them, hold them accountable and give them an opportunity to see that their lives can be different. This fundraiser allows our community to be part of making that possible.”

Funds raised will help the center expand services for youth and families throughout Baldwin County. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Magee will also appear at Dorothy June Booksellers in Foley on September 10 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for a special book signing.

More info: felicia@dreamcenterbaldwincounty.com .

Pictured: Volunteers with ReSale Heaven Thrift Store, a completely volunteer organization formed as a community outreach of Gulf Shores Methodist Church in 2015, recently made a significant contribution to help The Dream Center further change the lives of underserved youth throughout Baldwin County. It is located 1720 Gulf Shores Pkwy. next to Publix (251- 968-2337) and is open Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m.