5th Annual Magnolia Springs Firefighter Fest Oct. 19

The 5th Annual Magnolia Springs Firefighter Festival will be held Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m. in the lawn in front of the fire house at 14809 Gates Ave. Activities in addition to food include vendor booths, a beer & wine booth, live music and a kids area. Admission is free, and there is lots of free parking available. Email festival@magnoliaspringsfire.com or call 251-747-1006 for more info.

“We have about 60 arts and crafts vendors and a kid’s play area,’’ said Hannah Driskell, lieutenant with the Magnolia Springs Volunteer Fire Dept. “The fire department will be selling pulled pork or chicken food plates.’’

The plated food includes potato salad, beans and a drink for $12; Hot dogs with chips and a drink will be available for $6.

Music Lineup

10 a.m. – Announcements

10:30 a.m. – Tim Robinson

Noon – DJ Music

12:30 p.m. – Strictly Rivers

2:30 p.m. – DJ Music

3 p.m. – This Side of 49