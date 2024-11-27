5th Annual Santa Pub Crawl Dec. 7 at The Wharf

The 5th Annual Santa Pub Crawl will be Dec. 7 from 7-10 p.m. at six bistros located at The Wharf in Orange Beach. Register upon arrival at Pour Smart Bar. Other bars and restaurants at The Wharf offering special menu items and drink specials to attendees include Ginny Lane, YoHo Taco Rum & Tacos, Villaggio Grille, Island Time Daiquiris, SanBar, The Sandshaker, Dick’s Last Resort and Kentucky Mist Distillery.

The Lower Alabama Young Professionals event will benefit Toys for Tots. Attendees are asked to bring $10 or toy donation to take part. Participants will also have the chance to win great prizes through a costume contest and by getting pub crawl cards stamped. This 21-and-over event is one of the most fun December traditions on Pleasure island.