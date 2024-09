5th Magnolia Springs Firefighter Fest is Oct. 19

The 5th Annual Magnolia Springs Firefighter Festival will be held Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m. in the lawn in front of the fire house at 14809 Gates Ave. Activities in addition to food include vendor booths, a beer & wine booth, live music and a kids area. Admission is free. Email festival@magnoliaspringsfire.com or call 251-747-1006 for more info.