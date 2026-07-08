6-week Beginners Mahjong Class starts July 15 at SBLC

The South Baldwin Literacy Council will host a 6-week Beginners Mahjong Class designed specifically for beginners using the 2026 National Mahjongg League cards at its office at 21441 Hwy. 98 in Foley. Cost is $100, and the class is weekly from July 15-Aug. 19. Whether you’re brand new to the game or looking to refresh your skills, this fun and interactive class will teach you everything you need to know to start playing with confidence.

An experienced in-house coach will be available throughout the course to guide play, answer questions, and help you build your Mahjong skills in a welcoming environment. Come learn, practice, and enjoy one of the world’s most beloved strategy games while connecting with others in the community. Register at eventbrite.com. More info: 251-943-7323.