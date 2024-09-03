64 Students Inducted Into Mako Scholar Society

The Orange Beach Board of Education recognized 64 students for their top-tier scores in the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP). These students ranked in the 99th percentile on the ACAP Summative, a computer-based test measuring mastery of Alabama Course of Study Standards. Superintendent Randy Wilkes led the ceremony, praising the students for their achievements and welcoming them into the Mako Scholar Society. He emphasized the importance of honesty, trust, respect, caring, and integrity, encouraging students to embrace academic challenges and explore beyond their immediate surroundings.

“These students are shining examples of what dedication and hard work can achieve,” said Superintendent Wilkes. “We’re incredibly proud of their accomplishments and excited to see where their passion for learning will take them.”

Each student received a certificate of achievement, a Mako Scholar t-shirt, a pass to all Orange Beach City Schools’ events, a system lanyard, and a commemorative system pin. These items symbolize their hard work and bright futures. The 64 students honored represent 10% of those who took the ACAP this past spring.