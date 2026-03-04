6th Annual Gulf Shores Police Assn. Golf Tourney March 13

The draw is filling fast, but plenty of sponsorship opportunities are still available for the 6th Annual Gulf Shores Police Association Golf Scramble on Friday, March 13 at the Peninsula Golf Club in Gulf Shores. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m., and the tourney starts at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $600 for 4-person team. Call or email Julie Netemeyer at 314-482-9995 or julienetemeyer@yahoo. com or Lt. Josh Hoguet at 251-968-4657 for more sponsorship option info.

Registrations can be made online at Team Participants or dropped off at the Gulf Shores Police Dept. (220 Clubhouse Dr.) Funds to help support Gulf Shores Police Assn. initiatives such as Shop With a Cop where local children shop for holiday gifts for their families, followed by officers delivering presents and food to create a memorable holiday experience. Proceeds will also support emergency assistance for visitors who are victims of crime while here and the purchase of car seats for families unable to provide them for their children. It also supports assistance with disaster relief, including deployment of officers, firefighters and EMTs to assist other communities affected by hurricanes.

Pictured: GSPD Lt. Josh Hoguet and Lt. Marlin Hanner recently presented a donation from the GSPA to Pink Heals, made possible through community support for its No Shave November campaign. “We’re grateful to stand alongside an organization that lifts up women in our area who are bravely fighting breast cancer. When our community comes together, we make a real difference,” said GSPD Chief Dan Netemeyer.