6th Annual Magnolia Springs Firefighter Fest is Oct. 18

The 6th Annual Magnolia Springs Firefighter Festival will be held Oct. 18 from 8 a.m. ‘til 4 p.m. in the lawn in front of the fire house at 14809 Gates Ave. Activities in addition to food include vendor booths, a beer & wine booth, live music and a kids area. Admission is free, and there is lots of free parking available. The Magnolia Springs Volunteer Fire Dept. will be selling pulled pork and chicken food plates including potato salad, beans and a drink; Hot dogs with chips and a drink will be available. Email festival@magnoliaspringsfire.com or call 251-747-1006 for more info.