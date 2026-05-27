700 Baldwin 2nd graders receive Spangrud’s “Miss Sandra and the Turtle People”

In the 25th anniversary of the Alabama’s Gulf Coast Share the Beach Turtle Preservation Program, Linda B. Spangrud, a 20-year veteran of the program and author of the “Turtle People Series” children’s books, reported that sea turtle support is spreading.

More than 700 second grade children recently received Spangrud’s book “Miss Sandra and the Turtle People,” marking the 5th season the ooks have been distributed free to Baldwin children. With the help of the generous sponsors, over 3,500 second graders in Baldwin County have received this book thus far.

Spangrud and the many sponsors travel from school to school to talk about the importance of reading, preserving our beach environment and our sea turtles.

The sea turtle preservation story and passion began with the Share the Beach Turtle People (volunteers) and now is spreading to our little ones.

The second-grade elementary students receiving books are from Elberta, Foley, Florence Mathis, Swiss, Magnolia, and Daphne Elementary Schools.

Spangrud is also thankful to winter guests ) that visit our coast, as snowbird clubs from midwest states are making donations to Share the Beach.

She is also delighted to report that many individual snowbirds are taking her books back to their family and friends and donating them to schools and public libraries.

“I am thrilled that so many students will be able to hear the story and learn how to help save the turtles and protect our beach environment,’’ Spangrud said. “When I am on the beach and hear young ones reminding their family and friends to pick up their trash, fill the holes they have dug, use only red flashlights, and “Leave Only Their Footprints, I know it is working!”

Sponsors who continue to support the project by paying for the books include Mayor Ralph and Mrs. Jo Helmrich and Alabama Credit Union, James Lipscomb & Sons, Sabrina May and Certa Pro Painters.

When talking about the project, Mayor Ralph Hellmich states, “I believe it is an educational tool for elementary students to assist them in becoming aware of our pristine environment and our turtle program. Jo and I appreciate the opportunity to partner with Alabama Credit Union and Doug Lipscomb to provide Ms. Spangrud’s Turtle Book to our students in the Foley area.”

Sabrina May, Alabama Credit Union.

“It is wonderful seeing the children light up (when we present them books,’’ she added.

“I hope to continue supporting education as long as I can,” said Doug Lipscomb of Lipscomb & Sons Farms.

Centennial Bank has participated in giving books to second grade children for five years now. While Spangrud talks about saving turtles, the bank staff talk about saving pennies.

Steve Carey of CertaPro Painters, says this about the program: “These kids are our future. I look at them and say let’s do this again.”

Spangrud cares about environmental stewardship and appreciates the synergistic commitment and teamwork that the turtle people and others in her life demonstrate.

“Individually, we can each make a positive impact. But by working together, we can truly create a better future,’’ she said. “We all know that children are our future.

Spangrud has four books published in her turtle people series – “Miss Ella and the Turtle People,” “Miss Sandra and the Turtle People,” “Miss Linda and the Turtle People,” and “Young Jack and the Turtle People.” All are in two languages (English & German). Books are available on three continents and in three countries. Her books are also available in many gift shops and stores along the Gulf Coast.

Spangrud said she is honored for all the support she has received and delighted that so many children will be able to learn how to help save the turtles and protect our beach environment.

She said she has a message for her financial backers for the 2nd grade program and others who have purchased books.

“You are the best. Turtle love to all,” she said.