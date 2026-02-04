700 Snowbirds Flock To Foley Snowbird Coffee

Hundreds of winter visitors turned out for Foley’s annual Snowbird Coffee event Tuesday, Jan. 13. The coffee is held at the Foley Civic Center each year on the second Tuesday in January. Seasonal visitors had a chance to talk to city representatives about public safety, the library, Senior Center and other services as well as the Caboose Club, Art Center as well as other local attractions. About 700 snowbirds took part in the morning event. Participants said the coffee was a chance to learn about Foley and to visit with residents and other winter visitors. Each year, the coffee includes a scavenger hunt through downtown Foley for a chance to win more than 60 valuable prizes. The hunt allows participants to tour the city and discover hidden gems about Foley, explore local shops and enjoy the adventure. Organizers gave out welcome bags filled with coupons, information and other items. The Snowbird Coffee is put on each year by the city of Foley, South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Foley. More info: visitfoley.com.