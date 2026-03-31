7th Bama Coast Cruisin’ April 23-25 at The Wharf

Bama Coast Cruisin’ returns to The Wharf in Orange Beach April 23-25, with festivities open to the public from 9 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m. each day.

The event showcases 850 of the absolute finest in automotive customized, modified and restored vehicles highlighted by Saturday’s annual Beach Cruise beginning at 4:15 p.m.

Stretching over 14 miles from The Wharf to the beach and back and escorted by OBPD officers, cars will cruise at a perfect 25 mph east on Canal Rd., south on Hwy.161, east on Perdido Beach Blvd. to the Perdido Pass Bridge and back to The Wharf.

The event also includes food trucks, vendors, a swap meet and music. Internationally renowned master pin striper (pictured) Von Hot Rod will be in his booth most show hours.

An open car show, The Cruise will feature all makes and models of specialty vehicles, customs, classics, street rods and hot rods, plus antique and original vehicles.

“It is the most unique automotive event the Alabama Gulf Coast has ever seen,’’ said Adam McLean of McLean Motorsports, the event founder, who is still on the Advisory Board of the family run event. “If an automobile is special to you, it is special to us.’’

For more info, visit BamaCoastCruisin.com.