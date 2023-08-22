7th Save Underdogs Golf Tourney Oct. 16

Sponsorships, Pet Boards and player registrations are open for the Save Underdogs Seventh Annual Golf Tournament scheduled on Monday, Oct. 16 at Perdido Bay Golf Club. Check in will begin at 9 a.m. and a shotgun start is slated at 11 a.m. The $125 per player ($500 per team) registration fee includes two mulligans, breakfast, green fees, food and beverages at the holes, cart fees, hole in one contest entry & range balls. Volunteers as well as golfers are being solicited, and a variety of tourney sponsorship options and more registration info can be found at saveunderdogsinperdido.com.

A unique tourney sponsor option is the group’s Third Annual Pet Board Display. For just $50, patrons can sponsor a sign that will include up to four pictures of their pets to be displayed at the tourney. Boards will be presented to the sponsors as keepsakes. For more petboard info, email Kim at supetboards@ yahoo.com.