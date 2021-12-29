99 acre Pilot Town acquisition protects prime Ft. Morgan habitat

Gulf Shores is adding 170 acres of wetlands in addition to more than 1,000 acres preserved

Gulf Shores is adding 170 acres of wetlands for preservation in a part of Gulf Shores that already has more than 1,000 acres preserved. The council gave the go-ahead for the transfers during the Nov. 8 regular session.

“We’re getting 170 acres that we can preserve in perpetuity adjacent to the Bon Secour wetland mitigation bank which is also adjacent to city-owned wetland properties,” City Planner Andy Bauer said. “With the wetland, a lot of people don’t realize is that between Baldwin County and the city we’ll have 1,300 of wetlands in that area. This includes the Oyster Bay wetlands north but it does not include the 450 or 500 acres we have on the south side of the Intracoastal Waterway around Oyster Bay also.”

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation gave an $8.3 million grant to the city in 2017 to buy two parcels in Bon Secour and Oyster Bay for a total of 836 acres. The city is also making plans for habitat restoration and public uses on that property as well. Part of this acquisition is the 450-500 acres not contiguous to the 1,300 acres.

Gulf Shores is taking the lead on development of a 53-acre property bought with National Resource Damage Assessment money from BP fines on the south side of Little Lagoon that was being considered for a condo-marina project. Gulf Shores is working to turn that into a recreational area for fishing, kayaking and trails on the Laguna Cove project.

“We are deeply focused on some level of growth management so preventing any mitigation opportunities while protecting pristine environmental areas is a win-win,” Mayor Robert Craft said.

The latest acquisition came from Gulf Shores relinquishing right of ways in the failed 22-acre Bon Secour Village development which is on the waterway just south of the new 175 acres. About six of those on the eastern edge are upland acres.

“We’ve now approved a different plan that does not comply with those right of ways,” Bauer said. “It’s completely different approval. So, the applicant Legendary Marine, had to vacate those right of ways.”

It was determined the value of those unopened right of ways was about $814,000. The property already contains a boat basin where Bon Secour Village planners were hoping to put in a marina for residents.

“How the process works is they give us an appraised value of the land area of the right of ways to be vacated,” Bauer said. “It’s called ‘pay a vacation fee’ but their vacation fee in this instance is a donation of land. The value of that land donation is $813,000.”

Also included is a 3.32-acre right-of-way dedication due north of the future Legendary Marine development and it represents a quarter-mile segment of the southernmost section of the Major Street Plan’s two-lane roadway from Waterway West to County Road 10. Bauer said this roadway is for future development and the city would like to have a similar road on both sides of State Route 59 to help keep local traffic off of the state highway.

Pilot Town will be part of Bon Secour Refuge

Prime coastal habitat, sea turtles, marine mammals, birds and oysters in Alabama will benefit from the recent approval of almost $100 million in funding from the Natural Resource Damage Assessment (NRDA) process that distributes restoration funds from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement.

The $99.6 million allotment will be used in all five Gulf of Mexico states, and Alabama will receive funding to purchase key coastal habitat on the Fort Morgan peninsula.

A 99-acre tract, known as Pilot Town, will be purchased by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and then transferred to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to become part of the Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge.

The Pilot Town settlement, which was destroyed by a hurricane in 1906, was named for the bar pilots who guided sea-going vessels past the sand bars of Mobile Bay. Currently the habitat is relatively undisturbed except for one small area where the public uses the road to access a kayak/canoe launch. The habitat includes sandy shrub scrub, coastal marsh and several brackish inland lagoons and is a great rookery and resting area for migrating birds.

Bon Secour NWR, 8 miles west of the city of Gulf Shores, was established to protect neotropical migratory songbird habitat and threatened and endangered species. The refuge, which is divided into five different management units, serves as the best remaining stopover and staging habitat for neotropical migratory songbirds during the fall and spring migration along Alabama’s coastline. Habitats in the refuge include sandy beach and dune, sandy shrub scrub, coastal marsh, maritime forest, and estuarine habitat.

“We are excited about the habitat acquisition of Pilot Town,” said Amy Hunter, Deepwater Horizon Restoration Coordinator for the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR). “Pilot Town is important bird habitat. As invasive species, mainly Chinese tallow trees (known locally as popcorn trees), and previously installed infrastructure is removed, we should see an uplift in the quality of the habitat.”

Kelly Swindle, Coastal Restoration Specialist with the ADCNR, said a variety of birds will benefit from the Pilot Town acquisition, including the great blue heron.

“A blue heron rookery is located not too far east of the property,” Swindle said. “Having the property managed as bird habitat, we hope to see continued or increased nesting activity in the area for the foreseeable future.”

Hunter added, “This is a valuable property because it is an area that is either the first or last stopover for migrating birds as they cross the Gulf of Mexico.”

Hunter said the sale of the property should be closed by the end of the year and will be managed as part of Bon Secour NWR. She said the restoration activity should begin in early spring.

Conservation Commissioner Chris Blankenship was instrumental in advocating for this acquisition and making the other NRDA trustees aware of the importance of the project.

Commissioner Blankenship added, “If you look at the Pilot Town project, along with the acquisition of the west end of Dauphin Island, as well as previous acquisitions in Oyster Bay, Gulf Highlands and two large parcels on the east side of Little Point Clear, it shows that our barrier islands and Gulf-facing beaches are very important to ADCNR and our federal and local partners. We have worked very hard to conserve this critical, development-pressured habitat for perpetuity.”

In addition to the Pilot Town project, Swindle said Alabama will receive a portion of the funding that will benefit sea turtles and marine mammals Gulf-wide. The marine mammal funding will be used to work with fisheries, including shrimp-fishing communities to reduce dolphin entanglements in gear and hook-and-line fisheries to reduce dolphin injuries and deaths.

“For the marine mammal part, what Alabama will be a part of is the larger effort to streamline stranding network capabilities and education,” Swindle said. “This will streamline the data collection process, which will be led by NOAA Fisheries. The sea turtle portion will be basically the same.”

Hunter said another facet of the funding will also benefit sea turtles and birds through marine debris removal by identifying debris hotspots that impact sea turtles and birds throughout the northern Gulf of Mexico.