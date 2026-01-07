A Heartfelt Thanks

The City of Gulf Shores announced a public and heartfelt thank you to its “brave firefighters, police officers and other first responders who spent their Christmas at work, keeping our community safe, rather than at home with loved ones. Your dedication, sacrifice, and commitment to protecting us, especially during the holidays, do not go unnoticed. Thank you for being there when we need you the most. We are grateful for your service and proud to have you in our community.’’