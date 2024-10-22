“A man whose spirit could not be broken” By (Jimmy’s daughter) Delaney Buffett

Jimmy Buffett’s daughter, Sarah Delaney Buffett, shared a touching message to her father on instagram. “He told us not to be sad or scared, but to keep the party going,” Delaney wrote. “I will love you forever, and I will always keep the party going (responsibly, of course).”

I knew my dad my whole life but in his final days, I saw who he was a man who spirit could not be broken. Despite the pain, he smiled everyday. He was kind when he had every excuse not to be. He told us not to be sad or scared, but to keep the party going. And as much as I’d like to use that as an excuse to drink myself into oblivion worthy of his literary heroes, I know it’s not what he meant.

“Yes, he loved his weed and his wine, but the truth is, most of the time, he was just high on life, and that is what he wanted for everyone: to enjoy the fantastic trip that life can be.

“My dad was the joy he sang about. He was the hardest working person I’ve ever seen. He was a great man and an even better dad to my brother, sister and me. He was generous with his friends and strangers alike. He had a deep admiration for the people he worked with, and he never took himself too seriously, which is probably what I loved most about him.

“When I showed him the South Park episodes that parody him, he loved chuckling along. I remember teasing him about their Margaritaville blender jokes, and without missing a beat, he zinged me with ‘You live off those f!@#$ing blenders!’ He got me there.

“Over the past few days, people have thanked me for sharing my dad with them, but I know he would have wanted me to thank his fans for sharing their lives with him,” Delaney wrote. “We are his family but the stage was his home, and you, his band, and everyone on the road gave him the strength to keep going back. I’ll pass something along my mom said to me, ‘Whenever you feel sad or lost, look for the messages in the music. There are plenty.

“My dad repeatedly told us how much he appreciated the doctors, nurses, and every person who was there for him during his battle with cancer,” Delaney wrote. “So to those who took care of my dad at home and in the hospital, I want to thank you for giving us more time together. I am eternally grateful.

“To the family and friends supporting us during this time, thank you for reminding me of the importance of human connection. I knew laughter was the best medicine, but it’s never rung truer than it does now. If we couldn’t laugh, we would all go insane.

“And a big thank you to everyone for your tributes, stories, and notes. My dad and I shared a love for words, so reading yours has lit up my darkest hour.

“And finally, to my dad, thank you. You turned nothing into something and gave me everything. I will never be able to repay you or my mom for my beautiful life. I will love you forever, and I will always keep the party going (responsibly, of course).”

