“A night of elegant fare and dancing”

Friends of the Arts Grand Event May 3 at Coastal Art Center

Experience a night of elegant fare and dancing to The All Star Band at the Grand Event on Friday, May 3 at the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach. Friends of the Arts is organizing the fundraiser, with all proceeds going toward the advancement of fine art opportunities on the Alabama Gulf Coast. Hours are 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. The Coastal Arts Center is located at 26389 Canal Rd. Dress is cocktail attire.

Tickets are $75 and may be purchased online at eventbrite.com or by cash or check at the Coastal Arts Center. Billed as “A night of elegant fare and dancing,’’ the party will be catered by Alabama Coastal Catering. Expect unique silent auction offerings and a live artist providing original artwork for auction.

For more information, visit friendsoftheartsinc.org or call (251) 981-ARTS (2787).