A Stroll On The Beach

Meteorologist James Spann of the Alabama based WeatherBrains podcast re-posted the above picture taken by Joanne Sheppard of a herd of deer strolling along Panama City Beach on July 19. The post promted reader responses ranging from “The reindeer need a relaxing vacation on the beach” to “They are starting their walking exercise to be able to fly by December’’ and “They must not have heard that the sharks are coming up to the shore these days and expanding their normal taste palates.’’

