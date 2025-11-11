A Very Merry Christmas Concert at SBCT Dec. 4 & 5

Four A Change will present their “A Very Merry Christmas! concert at South Baldwin Community Theatre on Dec. 4 & 5 at 7 p.m. Join friends and family for an enchanting evening filled with festive music and holiday cheer complete with classic Christmas carols, heartwarming holiday songs, lots of laughter and Christmas giveaways! Tickets are $23

and available at sbct.biz or by calling 251-923-9818 for info.