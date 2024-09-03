A1A is now officially Jimmy Buffett Memorial Hwy.; Thousands of his fans will again gather in Gulf Shores Oct. 23-27

City and state officials joined Jimmy Buffett’s family, including his (pictured) sister and local restauranteur Lucy Buffett, in Key West on Aug. 30 to officially change the name of Hwy. A1A to Jimmy Buffett Memorial Hwy. The ceremony was part of Jimmy Buffett Day in Florida. A1A hugs the Atlantic Ocean in Florida from Fernandina Beach down to Key West, and is also the title of Buffett’s fifth studio album.

“When Jimmy was 25, his life forever changed as he drove down the A1A for the first time and found a home in Key West,” said Lucy Buffett at the dedication. “He would be humbled, yet sheepishly thrilled, in his “school-boy heart” way that the Florida Legislature unanimously honored his legacy.’’

The Hangout will again be the host site for the annual Meeting of the Minds, a celebration of trop rock that will attract more than 3,000 Parrot Heads to Pleasure Island from Oct. 22-27. Registration is open to any member of a sanctioned Parrot Head Club. (For more MOTM info, visit motm.rocks.)

Previously held in New Orleans and then for 20 years in Key West, the party includes performances by Buffett’s band, The Coral Reefers and a Who’s Who of Trop Rock stars, including Gulf Shores’ own Brent Burns.

Membership in a Parrot Head club is not required to attend two related events hosted by local couple Karen and Adam Lyons. The couple will kick-off MOTM week with a Mike Miller house concert on Sunday, Oct. 20 on their Bon Secour property, The Lyons Den. The yard opens at 4 p.m., and music starts at 5 p.m. BYOB and a dish to share. (Suggested donation to Miller is $20.)

The Lyons are also hosting a Pirate Cruise with Kirstie Kraus & Krystal King on Oct. 23 at noon out of Hudson Marina in Orange Beach. Cost is $70 per passenger for a 2-hour private music cruise around Terry Cove, Bayou St. John and the Gulf of Mexico on Pleasure Island’s only pirate ship. RSVP for either at ksarge1988@ gmail.com or visit lyonsdenconcerts.com.

Most of the MOTM concerts will be held in the courtyard at The Hangout in Gulf Shores. But there are also daily shows scheduled at LuLu’s and Azul Mexican Restaurant, and the Flora-Bama will have a distinctly trop rock vibe throughout MOTM week.

MOTM highlights include an Oct. 22 kick-off party at LuLu’s. At the Hangout, a JB Tribute concert and the Trop Rock Music Award presentations will be held on opening night (Oct. 23). A Coral Reefer show is part of the Oct. 25 line-up and a Mac McAnally & Friends show is on Oct. 26 at The Hangout.

LuLu’s will also host daily shows with Burns hosting his Trop Rock pals throughout the week.

Oct. 26 festivities at LuLu’s include the Bras Across the Causeway Skippin’ & Sippin’ 5K Fun Run, Lulu’s Second Line in honor of Jimmy Buffett, the Lone Palm Foundation’s “One Particular Benefit” and a Thom Shepherd concert.